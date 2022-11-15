Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/8/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice of service from Schraeder Law Firm; clerk’s fee report for October 2022.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None.

Requisitions: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff vehicle list as of 11/01/2022; Courthouse lighting for Christmas.

The October expense and revenue budget report was presented for review.

A call was put in to Garnett Plumbing to look at a leak in an Administration Center bathroom. Signed the authorization to perform inspection services to Elevator Safety Services, Inc. for the Administration Center elevator. Checked pilot light for Courthouse boiler.

Signed the assignment of lease and returned to Robert Gibson, Tiffany Care Center at Nodaway Nursing Home for the transfer of lease agreement. The assignment of lease will be held in escrow until the closing date on December 1, 2022.

Took a call from Amy Holtman at Jefferson C-123 School District regarding setting up a job shadow opportunity with road and bridge. The commission okayed this and referred her to Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor to set up a date.

The commission reviewed and signed the revised service agreement between the county prosecuting attorney and Tina Deiter.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Brian Rose, representative for Gallagher Insurance, presented potential rates for county insurance. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Rex Wallace, assessor.

Spoke with Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, regarding setting a time to sign papers for the softmatch bridges. Proposed date will not work, Jacobson will call back with a new date.

Austin Roach, Acciona Energy, called in to schedule a time to speak with the commission regarding floodplains.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 11/15/2022.