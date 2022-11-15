Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/3/22. The motion passed.

Approved: None.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #81429-81448.

Requisitions: None.

A call was put in to Maryville Glass and Lock regarding a window in the lobby. The pipe insulation of the Courthouse boiler is complete, and the commission inspected the project.

A call was returned to Robert Gibson at Nodaway Nursing Home to discuss the transfer of lease agreement. Gibson will follow up at a later date regarding the closing date.

The commission discussed the change of location for the Toys for Tots distribution in December.

The commission reviewed a proposed service agreement for Tina Deiter that was sent via email by Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney. A revised service agreement will be sent later as Phillips wanted to make a change.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected a repaired railing on Bridge #0110012 and Road #97 both in Atchison Township, Bridge #0182007 for possible replacement in Independence Township and Road #428 in Jackson Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock stopped in to discuss office space with the commission.

A Independence Township citizen called to discuss road closing procedures.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 11/10/2022.