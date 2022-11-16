The November 8 General Election results saw a Republican sweep of candidates from the top down and the legalization of marijuana as the main points.

In Nodaway County, 50.01 percent of the registered voters, 6,539, cast their ballots at the polls or through absentee, which had nearly 800 voters cast an early ballot. Nodaway County voters said a resounding “No” to the legalization of marijuana with a 61 percent, 3,951 versus 2,491 votes; however the state majority had the “Yes” vote.

The complete results by precinct of all candidates with opposition and amendments can be found on page 3 of this week’s Nodaway News Leader.