Northwest Missouri State University will reopen its recycling operation to the public on Monday, June 22, with a new drop-off process and limited hours.

Beginning Monday, the Recycling Center, located in the 1100 block of Icon Road, will open to the public from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. During those hours, staff will be on hand to assist residents as they drive through the facility and discard recyclable materials.

The new drop-off hours and process are aimed at helping Northwest improve its recycling operations while reducing landfill costs resulting from non-recyclable materials being discarded in outside bins.

The center, which previously was open 24/7, has been closed since March 19 in an effort to safeguard University staff members tasked with handling, sorting and processing materials during the COVID-19 outbreak.