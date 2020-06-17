The Maryville City Council toured the new public safety facility prior to the June 8 council meeting.

Council meeting agenda items which were addressed included:

• Re-appointed Tim Conn and Rachelle Wilmes and appointed Shannon Pruitt to three-year terms on the Maryville Parks and Recreation board.

• Declared the results of the June 2 Municipal Election were approved with Rachelle Martin and Benjamin Lipiec elected for three year terms. The council elected Lipiec as the mayor and Tye Parsons as of the mayor protem.

• Executed a contract with Northwest Implement to purchase a $9,400 Hustler Super Z mid-mount mower for the Oak Hill Cemetery.

• McDanel gave the COVID – 19 update noting the city staff met with Northwest Missouri State personnel concerning the return of the university students. McDanel also told of the present emergency order will expire at midnight, June 15.

• Ordinances were discussed concerning revitalization efforts for the downtown. Summaries of the proposed ordinances: the downtown overlay district, definitions of microbrewery and mini-storage facilities zoning, downtown fire suppression incentive program and signs and advertising definitions were reviewed. Planning and zoning commission will be the first to take action before the ordinances come back to the council.

Reports from McDanel

• The street work planned for South Main Street between Lincoln and Halsey is included the improvements for East Third Street is on hold until MoDOT approves the apparent low bid from Keller Construction, St. Joseph.

• Received approval from MoDOT on the design of South Main from South Avenue to Highway 71, so city staff can begin meeting with 66 property owners to speak about the project’s needed easements and proposed schedule.

• City staff recommended the single bid received for sewer improvements that will include Eugene Field Elementary School and the new public safety facility.

• The east side sanitary sewer project which involves many industries on Maryville’s east side will see seven submitted bids opened this week.

• The proposed dispatch system, which was not in the original budget but all parties agreed was necessary, was deemed by the city’s legal firm to be reimbursed by the CARES Act within the county’s allotment.

• The water treatment facilities began adding powdered activated carbon in the process to alleviate the dirty smell and taste. Proposals for engineering on the water treatment plant will be presented at the next meeting.

• The June 6 peaceful protest in Maryville’s downtown was applauded by McDanel and each council person.

As an additional report from the council, Parsons reported he and Martin met with Mosaic about possible childcare options.