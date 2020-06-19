Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners; Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/11/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: liquor license applications for Backyard Vine & Wine, LLC, Casey’s General Store #2469, #3430 and #3786, El Maguey, Emery Convenience and Service, Holtman Oil, Pizza Hut, Planet Sub, The Q BBQ, The Canteen and Walmart Supercenter.

Requisitions: road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; to MACTO for training.

Accounts Payable: checks #76422-76436.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: COVID-19/CARES Act Fund emails; addition and abatements for May 2020, treasurer’s summary of settlement for May 2020.

Alice Schieffer, NW Regional Council of Governments, presented five change orders for signatures to the commission on Project #2018-PF-07 CDBG Grant.

Spoke with Ryan Choquette, Tenaska-Clear Creek Wind project, regarding road status conditions within the footprint of the windmill project.

The commission inspected Road #302, #306, #99 and #101 in Atchison Township and of Roads #367, #368, #373 in Polk Township.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

A single bid for Bridge #0287000 was submitted by Oden Enterprises, Inc. After review, Stiens made a motion to accept the bid as presented. All were in favor, motion passed.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 6/18/2020.