Northwest Missouri State University invites the community to join it in celebrating LGBTQIA+ History Month, which includes a variety of activities hosted by the university.

“Everyone should get involved with the events coming to campus because they offer a diverse experience and allow people to better understand themselves and others,” Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator Brittany Roberts said. “A lot of people worked hard to pave the way of inclusivity for this community. It is our duty to grow, educate ourselves, and continue paving the way further.”

The month’s activities began October 5, where the Northwest community was invited to hear Thomas Sanchez share his experiences as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Northwest also will host a “Pride Tie-Dye” event from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Tuesday, October 11, in the office of diversity and inclusion. The activity will give attendees an opportunity to learn the colors of LGBTQIA+ pride through tie-dyeing shirts. All supplies will be provided, and no registration is required.

The LGBTQIA+ History Month Movie Night is 6 pm, Wednesday, October 12, in the Student Union Boardroom. The featured movie is “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything,” a 1995 comedy film about three New York City drag queens who embark on a road trip.

Additionally, a series of flags, which include the Pansexual Flag, Non-Binary Flag, Philadelphia’s People of Color Inclusive Flag, Genderfluid Flag and Genderqueer Flag, will be displayed at the west entrance of the Student Union throughout the month.