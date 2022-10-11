The Nodaway News Leader gives Nodaway County students the opportunity to display their artwork in its windows each month.

NNL has been doing this for over 10 years by contacting area art teachers to arrange a month for their students’ artwork. Two art teachers who have displayed their students’ artwork for several years are Carla Perry at Jefferson and Katie Jenkins at Northeast Nodaway.

Peery said, “I like showing my students’ artwork with the Nodaway News Leader because it provides an opportunity to display students’ artistic talents.

“Artwork is supposed to be viewed and every opportunity that I receive to help validate the hard work and importance of art in our students’ lives should be taken advantage of. It also provides an opportunity for students to be proud of their accomplishments.

“Having the chance to show our artwork assists the art curriculum by helping us reach the visual arts presentation pieces.

“I appreciate how displaying students’ artwork helps our school get recognition as having well-rounded students that are successful in the arts, academics, and sports,” Peery said. “Our students put a great amount of effort in everything that they work towards.”

“I always take advantage of the opportunity to place my students’ artwork at the NNL because it is an easy way to showcase the things my students create in our art classroom,” Jenkins said. “I showcase lots of artwork in our school halls, but seeing it in public is fun for my students!”

Jenkins explained how it helps with her art curriculum, “The students enjoy seeing their work displayed for the community to view. It gives them a sense of pride, and we talk about how one purpose of art is for enjoyment. Not only their enjoyment, but the enjoyment of others.

“Since it is local, my students and their families can easily stop by to view their work,” Jenkins said. “I also love that it’s so easy to drop off and pick up at NNL. My life outside of my job is very busy as well, so that helps me! It’s easy for me and easy for them, which is a win-win!”

The schedule for student artwork in the Nodaway News Leader’s windows for the 2022-23 school year is:

• October: Peery’s students’ artwork from Jefferson.

• November: Chandra DeMott’s Maryville Middle School artwork.

• February: Jenkins’ Northeast Nodaway students’ artwork.

• March: Stacey Meyer’s North Nodaway students’ artwork.

• April: Linda Babcock’s students’ artwork from West Nodaway.