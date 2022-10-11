Northwest Missouri State University is continuing its commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a concert performance featuring a Panamanian band.

Making Movies will perform at 7:30 pm, Tuesday, October 11, in the Mary Linn Auditorium at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. The concert is free and open to the public.

The concert was organized through a collaboration of Northwest’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts and Office of Diversity Inclusion. The concert also is funded with support from the Missouri Arts Council.

The band combines classic rock into Latin American rhythms, African-derived percussion and styles like rumba, merengue, mambo and cumbia.