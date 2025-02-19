Due to weather conditions and for the safety of its students and employees, the Northwest Missouri State University campus in Maryville is closing Wednesday and Thursday.

Online classes will continue without interruption. For on-ground courses, students should check their University email accounts and Canvas for communication about coursework and other assignments.

All other University activities on Wednesday and Thursday are canceled, and all Northwest facilities in Maryville are closed with the exception of residence halls and dining venues in the J.W. Jones Student Union and The Station.

The Northwest community and area residents may monitor current weather conditions and campus operations by following official Northwest social media accounts, visiting the University Police Department’s website or by tuning into KXCV-KRNW 90.5 FM or 88.9 FM. Additional information is accessible at www.weather.gov.