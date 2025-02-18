Bearcat Women’s Basketball Roster, 2024-2025

Now that the football season has come to an end with the completion of the Super Bowl, we can devote our attention to college basketball. Northwest Missouri State Women’s Basketball is currently sitting (as of Feb 12th) eleventh place in the MIAA, sporting an overall 11-12 record and 4-9 conference record. This map displays the hometowns of the eighteen players on the Bearcat women’s basketball roster. The team has eight players from Iowa, three from Missouri and Kansas, two from Nebraska and one each from Colorado and Indiana. This geographic breakdown is very similar to where the Northwest’s general student body population calls home. Go Bearcats!