By Kathryn Rice

The Martin-Pedersen Armory was dedicated 70 years ago on February 6, 1955, with former President Harry S. Truman officiating the ceremony.

The armory, now Northwest Missouri State University’s Jon T. Rickman Electronic Campus Support Center, was named for Captain Harold R. Martin and Master Sgt. Cleo H. Pedersen both National Guard artillery, who had lost their lives in the service of the National Guard. The dedication plaque is now in the National Guard Armory, home of the 1-129th Field Artillery, located at 1407 North Country Club Road, along with Martin and Pedersen’s photos.

The dedication ceremony was a special occasion for Phillip Place, at the time eight years-old, who attended with his parents. He still has the invitation which he has proudly framed.

As an eight-year-old, Place was into baseball, so much so, that when he went in Condon Drug, Col. Edward V. Condon, would call him “Mickey” after Mickey Mantle.

Condon had served in the National Guard with Truman, so had the connections to ask Truman to attend and officiate the dedication.

Before the ceremony began, Condon tapped Place on the shoulder and took him to where Truman was waiting. Much to the delight of Place, he and Truman discussed baseball for 10 minutes. Seventy years later, Place still beams when talking about the experience.