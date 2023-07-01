The 2023 Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat football season ticket renewal period will begin July 1.

To reserve the same seats from last year for the 2023 football season, the ticket renewal period will run from 8 am, July 1 through 5 pm, July 31.

New season ticket purchases and upgrades to existing season ticket holders will take place from 8 am, August 1 through 5 pm, August 18. To be a Bearcat season ticket holder, individuals must join the Bearcat Booster Club.

Single-game ticket sales will begin August 21 for the home opener versus Emporia State, September 7 and the Family Weekend game versus Lincoln, September 23. Single-game tickets for the Central Oklahoma game, October 7 will be on sale September 25. The final two home games will go on sale October 9 for the Homecoming contest versus Pittsburg State, October 21 and the Senior Day matchup with Nebraska-Kearney, November 11.

All renewals, upgrades and new purchases will be done online through Northwest’s HomeTown Ticketing site.