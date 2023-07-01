The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play has been a big hit so far this summer for locals, and even some out-of-state patrons have enjoyed it.

Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield estimates that the attraction is averaging 250-300 patrons a day, as the city is changing water filters every four or five days. Stubblefield says he saw cars from Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, as well has a high number of Nodaway County residents and people from the surrounding counties in Missouri.

“We are drawing people in, and hopefully they are spending their tax dollars here in town,” Stubblefield said.

Progress is still being made, as the new restrooms should be done in July. The new shelter and shade structures have been popular so far as well, according to Stubblefield. With another donation from the Thomsons, a playground will also be coming in the fall. For Stubblefield, this will make an already wonderful addition, a true destination park for the city of Maryville.