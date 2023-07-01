Jim Riley, 77, Maryville, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Saunders Group Home.

He was born October 27, 1945 to Michael and Frances Walter Riley in Nodaway County.

Mr. Riley worked for NOCOMO Industries, Maryville. He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Saturday, July 1 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.