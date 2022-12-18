Northwest Missouri State University’s Recycling Center will operate with limited hours during the university’s winter break.

The Recycling Center, located in the 1100 block of Icon Road, will close Friday, December 23, through Sunday, December 25. It will reopen from 8 am to 6 pm, Monday, December 26, to accommodate community recycling after the Christmas holiday and close again Tuesday, December 27, through Monday, January 2.

The Recycling Center, which is open to the public, will return to normal operating hours Tuesday, January 3. Normal operating hours are 7 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday and 8 am to noon on Saturdays.