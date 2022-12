PEO Chapter HT presented gift bags to Community Services personnel for distribution. Sydney Lyles, Nodaway County outreach director, is shown with PEO members, Sue Schenkel, Sue Gille, Sharleen Reedy who presented the bags to Kathy Rybolt, representing Community Services special projects. Twenty gift bags for older children plus a $100 gift certificate to a single mother with three children were donated by the PEO HT membership.