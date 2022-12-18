By Morgan Guyer

The Spoofhounds got the sweep over Platte Valley in a boys/girls doubleheader in Maryville December 10.

The girls game was a nail-biter right to the end, as Maryville ended up winning 36 – 34. Neither team was able to grab a substantial lead throughout, and the game could have gone either way right up until the end. Sophomore Ryesen Stiens gave the Spoofhounds the lead with just under 30 seconds left, splashing home a jump-shot. Platte Valley had a chance to send the game into overtime, but ended up falling just short.

On the boys side, Maryville ended up winning comfortably, 76 – 55 over Platte Valley. Maryville used the home crowd to their advantage early on, jumping to a quick lead as Sophomore Peyton McCollum dropped in two early three-point shots to help set the tone. Platte Valley hung around early in the game, but the Spoofhounds were able to extend their lead to 20 by halftime, and they never looked back.