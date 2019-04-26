Northeast Nodaway will have Luke Cox as its high school principal next school year.

Cox, a Tarkio native, was approved by the school board last week. He has a bachelor of science in social science and a master of science in educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State.

Currently, he is education director, athletic director and the varsity boys basketball coach at Clarinda Academy, Clarinda, IA. He has been in the education field for 11 years.

“I look forward to working with Luke. His experience and expertise will bring a nice balance to the administrative team,” Brenda Dougan, 2019-20 NEN superintendent, said.

He and his wife, Rudy, have two children, Brady, a sixth grader, and Elijah, second grade student. Rudy is a special education teacher at the Rock Port School District.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as the high school principal for Northeast Nodaway School District this coming school year,” Cox said. “The Bluejays have a rich tradition of excellence and small town pride that are unsurpassed. I am looking forward to building a strong rapport with the community, staff and most importantly, the students.”