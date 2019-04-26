While the extra business to our local chiropractors is undoubtedly stimulating our economy, the bumps we’re driving over, not only on our town’s streets but the federal highways, are reaching code blue.

The state-lettered roads are quickly becoming cow paths, too!

The amount of money it’s going to take to fix all the flood water destruction will be astronomical in nature. I’m hoping the improvements to US Highway 71 will be taken into consideration with the funding; however, I also know it is probably a long shot.

On April 24, Governor Mike Parson requested President Donald Trump approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri to provide federal assistance to a total of 13 counties in response to devastating flooding which began on March 11. The governor said he expects the request to be expanded to include additional counties once floodwaters recede and full damage assessments can be conducted.

But I see nothing about highway improvements that have been caused by additional traffic due to I-29 being closed.

Parson said the joint Preliminary Damage Assessments, conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials, had already estimated $25 million in damage to infrastructure and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance.

Local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies may seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure in 13 counties. Those counties are Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray and Ste. Genevieve.

I’ve also heard grumblings from the General Assembly about highway funding legislation which would give monies to MoDOT to do a bit more than throwing some asphalt mix in the jug-hole and watch a semi-truck bounce it back out within hours.

Over a dozen towns in Nodaway County are facing the same issues and some are talking about allowing some of the secondary streets to literally go back to gravel. While this seems a step backward for city street improvements, it may be the most practical of any options.

Another coffee shop rumor that probably holds some truth is there is soon to be a shortage of gravel for Northwest Missouri. The combination of gravel needed for the railroads to our west, wind farms to the north and our own townships is driving the availability and possible cost into a new realm.

So now that the weather has finally straighten out, I’ve found small talk has changed the topic to the roads.