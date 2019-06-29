The NEN board met June 20 to address the following business items:

• Approved the 2019-20 bus routes with few changes.

• Accepted bids from Porter Trash at the same rate, fuel bids from Consumers Oil and MFA.

• Carpet bids for the preschool and kindergarten room from Carpet Barn, $4,746.77, and Eckard’s, $4,739, and the board chose Eckard’s.

• Accepted the roof bid from Troyer Roofing and Coatings, Jamesport, at $30,839.

• Approved capital project funds transfer to pay for current capital projects, new construction and improvements.

• Amended the 2018-19 budget to allow accounts to close for each account and approved the preliminary budget for the next year noting a $64,499 deficit spending, increases in personnel costs, new desks for the fourth and fifth grade classrooms.

• Authorized the revisions of the handbooks including new wording about vaping, graduate requirements, academic requirements, advanced Launch classes are now weighted, loosened up the rule about the final exam being 10 percent of the grade.

After a closed session, the board accepted the resignation of Sue Wilcox and offer the junior high girls basketball coaching job to Sheldon Scadden.

Interim superintendent Jason McDowell told the school year ended with 215 students and he reported floor tile repairs, the boosters purchased a new scoreboard for the old gym and the PTO purchased the sensory path in the elementary hallway for academics.