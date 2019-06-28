July is the peak of summertime activities in Nodaway County. Here are some of the scheduled events:

July 1- July 31 – Maryville Public Library summer reading program, for all ages. For more information, call 660.582.5281.

July 1 –Burlington Jct. Blood Drive at the BJ American Legion Hall, 2:30 to 6:30 pm. Participating donors receive two KC Royals tickets after donation. Medical eligibility questions, call 800.688.0900.

July 2 – Mosaic Medical Center Blood Drive in the Franciscan Room at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville, 8:30 am to 3 pm. Participating donors receive two KC Royals tickets after donation. Medical eligibility questions, call 800.688.0900.

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 – Hopkins Museum, North Third Street, Hopkins, open at no charge from 1 to 3 pm. Call Garland and Pat O’Riley, 660.778.3432, for other viewing.

July 4-6 – 4th of July Spectacular, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

Thursday: Bags Tournament, two person teams, $10 entry fee per team, on-site registration, 1 pm; inflatables and games, 10-plus varieties, free Kool Kats, 4 pm; fireworks begins at dusk.

Friday: Beach bash, open play featuring volleyball, bags, horseshoes, water slide and Snowie, music and food at Snack Shack, noon; Mozingo Bingo, Host Lions Shelter, 1 pm; movie night at RV Park, featuring “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” 9 pm.

Saturday: Youth Fishing Tournament by Optimist Club of Maryville at the city boat ramp, 8 am; Sechrest 18 Celebration for Golf Advisor’s number two course in Missouri with free golf and cart for locals with proof of 64468 residency and tee time required, 8 am to 3 pm. Inflatables and games at Conference Center Events lawn and free Snowie, 5 pm; movie night at Conference Center Events lawn featuring “Captain Marvel,” 9 pm; all day RV Park events.

July 5, 12, 19, 26 – Chat with a Cat walking group at Hughes Fieldhouse on the Northwest campus, noon to 1 pm. Free activity for community members, Northwest students and employees. For more information, contact Career Services at 660.562.1250.

July 6, 13, 20, 27 – Maryville Farmers Market at Fourth and Buchanan Streets, 7:30 am to noon. For more information, contact Sam Mason, 816.392.3381.

July 6 – Household Hazardous Waste drop-off, Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 East Halsey Street, Maryville, 8 am to noon. ID required. For more information, contact Cassie Hasekamp at 660.582.5121 or cassie@nwmorcog.org.

July 7 – Mozingo Lone Ranger Golf Tournament, Mozingo Lake Recreation Golf Course, 9 am to 6 pm. Three person teams; for more information, call 660.562.3864.

July 10 – Rocket Science at the Maryville Public Library for ages seven to 12, 10 to 11 am. Learn about and build a rocket. Registration required, call 660.582.5281.

July 11 – Conception Community Blood Drive at St. Columba Learning Center, 1:30 to 6:30 pm. Participating donors receive two KC Royals tickets after donation. Medical eligibility questions, call 800.688.0900.

July 12 – Breaking Chains Forerunner at the Calvary Chapel, 24770 Interlude Road, Maryville, 6:30 pm. Free will donation accepted for cookout and desserts. Following is live music from Breaking Chains artists, Noah McBride, Eli Masilko and JC Dirks.

July 13 – 6th Annual Brad Peve Memorial Poker Run, for motorcycles and licensed vehicles, starting and stopping at Hoepker’s Bar and Grill, Hopkins, noon to 7 pm.

July 13 – Motorcycle Poker Run and Steak Fry, sponsored by Pickering Lions Club, begins and ends at Pickering Community Building, registration, noon, run starts, 1 pm. First hand and steak are $35 each; extra hands, $5.

July 13-14 – Parnell Duck Race.

Saturday: 7 pm, Little Mr. & Miss Parnell Contest; 7:45 pm, Family movie “Incredibles 2”; 9:30 pm, Fireworks; 8 pm to Midnight, Beer Garden & Music.

Sunday: 9 am to 3 pm, Show & Shine, 9 am to noon, registration, 3 pm, awards; 10 am, Church Service; 11 am to 2 pm, Methodist Church BBQ; 11:30 am, Parade, 9:30 to 11 am, registration; following parade, Mic-O-Say Dancers; noon until it’s gone, Homemade Ice Cream; 12:15 to 4 pm, entertainment – Cory Cronk and Outlaw Creek Band; 1 pm, Mystery Box Auction; 1:30 pm, Duck Race on Platte River; 2 pm, Kids’ Pedal Pull; 3 pm, Moonwalk Contest, 2:45 pm, registration; All-day Activities, inflatables, Snowie, bake sale, 50/50 raffle, Betsy Bingo, booths, root beer floats, limeades, funnel cakes, face painting, volley 4-square and more.

July 18-20 – Maryville Host Lions food tent and Today’s Civic Women’s lemonade stand, open evenings at the Nodaway County Fair.

July 18-20 – “Find Your Treasure” at the annual Nodaway County Fair, Downtown Square, Maryville. Livestock shows, Tuesday through Thursday, Nodaway County Community Building; quilts exhibit begins Wednesday with registration from 2 to 6 pm, open/4-H exhibits begin Thursday with registration from 9 am to 1 pm, Nodaway County Administration Building; carnival/rides and entertainment on the square, Thursday through Saturday. For more information, visit nodcofair.org.

July 19 – Spoofhound Football Golf Tournament, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, check-in 6:30 and 11:30 am, tee time, 7:30 am and 1 pm. Fundraiser for Maryville High School football team. For more information, call Jon Gustafson at 660.853.2087.

July 20-22 – Session two Youth Golf Camp, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, Watson 9, for ages five to 18, 8 to 11 am, Saturday; 1 to 4 pm, Sunday; and 8 to 11 am, Monday. Youth learn etiquette, rules and the fundamentals of golf. For more information, call 660.562.3864.

July 20 – Discover the Museum’s Treasures at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 2 to 4 pm. Homemade ice cream with cake or pie will be served. New display the Bandstands and Bands of Nodaway County. Tickets are $5 per person. For more information, call the museum at 660.582. 8176 or Cathy Palmer at 660.541.3827.

July 20 – Hoof and Horn Saddle Club Poker Run, begins at the club’s arena in the Burlington Jct. City Park. Pulled pork supper included with entry fee, prorated payback for top three hands. For more information, visit Hoof and Horn Saddle Club Facebook page.

July 24 – Commemoration of Administration Building Fire and KXCV Open House at Administration Building and Wells Hall, Northwest, 2 to 4 pm.

Commemorate the 40th anniversary of the historic fire with refreshments and an exhibit on the first floor of the Administration Building.

KXCV will host an open house and ribbon cutting to celebrate the National Public Radio affiliate’s remodeling at 3 pm in Wells Hall 222. Refreshments and tours of facilities and Warren Stucki Museum of Broadcasting will be provided.

July 27 – 3rd Annual Blood, Sweat and Gears Car and Truck Show, Beemer’s Muffler Center, 1305 East First Street, Maryville, registration, 9 am, start, 10:30 am, awards, 1 pm. Following awards, cruise for all classes and a burnout box. Preregistration is $15; day of events and vendors are $20.

Country music singer Nick Rucker will perform from 11 am to 1 pm. Bounce house for the children, $5 all-day-pass per child. All proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County. The meal prepared by the Nodaway County Senior Center.

July 28 – The Barnard Depot Museum, Highway M, Barnard, 1 to 4 pm. To view the museum at other times or for more information, contact Mike Walker at 816.262.4814 or Rex Watson at 660.582.3610.

July 30 – Maryville Community Blood Drive, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville. Participating donors can register for staycation giveaways. Medical eligibility questions, call 800.688.0900.