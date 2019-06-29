The Nodaway County Fair, set for July 14 through 20, has lined up Main Stage entertainment offering attendees a variety of acts.

Jason Brown, a Pella, IA, native, was raised in the country, and working with his grandpa on the farm made country music a natural fit. He will take the stage at 7:30 pm, Thursday, July 18.

By the age of six, Brown was singing whenever he could. At the age of 14, he and his brother moved to Corpus Christi, TX, with their mom. It wasn’t long until he was singing in south Texas and touring with his church youth group through Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia and Florida during the summers.

Brown has charted five songs on the Billboard and MediaBase Country Charts: “Momma Was A Rebel,” “Touchdown,” “I’d Love You To Hate Me,” “You Don’t Play Fair,” and “We’re All In The Same Boat.” Brown has performed with country’s leading artists including Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts, Trace Adkins, Alan Jackson, Gary Allan, Luke Bryan, The Band Perry, Chris Young, Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Easton Corbin and Little Big Town, to name a few.

On Friday night, July 19, the Country Showdown Finals will feature 12 country music performers who are: This Side of Normal, Our Kinda Life, Tricia and Ari McKenney, Bedford, IA; Sydney Billings, Barnard; McKenna Liles, Maryville; Shelby Bever, Savannah; Jamie Kay and Jamie Ward, Lee’s Summit; Crimson Ruttenberg, Bedford; William Eimer, Hopkins; Lonia Bowen and Codi Nuckolls, Maryville; Tammy Downing, Grant City; and Megan Helzer, Graham.

The main stage entertainment for Saturday night, July 20, is Mike Walker. He is the vocal impressionist who entertained fairgoers last year on Thursday night. He will perform at 7:30 and 9 pm. He sings a variety of songs from famous artists.