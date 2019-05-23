The school board of the Northeast Nodaway School District met May 16 to address the following business items.

• Accepted the contract with Lunchtime Solutions for the upcoming year with the adult lunch prices going up to $3.65 from $3.05 and the elementary increased breakfast by 10¢ and lunch by 15¢.

• Approved the renewal of the ProServ five-year lease contract at the same price for six updated copiers.

The board held a closed session with the topic of personnel and then came back into open session to approve a contract to Kristin Sybert as the principal’s secretary, Brenda Dougan as the special education director and accept the resignation of Linda Mattson, assistant basketball coach.

Reports

CTA and PTO reports were given by Jennifer Boulting.

Assistant Principal Bryan Grow told of the activities during May, good ACT scores and the Gladys Rickard Trust awarded $5,000 toward a floor scrubber for custodian use.

Interim Superintendent Jason McDowell spoke of a refurbished washer/dryer donated from One Act, roof leak repairs and carpeting for elementary rooms going out for bids and a change of software instead of replacing computers in the lab.