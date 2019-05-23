Twenty-seven Miss Missouri candidates, their pageant directors and families will travel to the heart of Missouri on June 9 to kick off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at Missouri Military Academy. This year also marks an important milestone for the organization as it’s the 50th anniversary of the event being held in Mexico, MO.

Debrielle Patee-Merrill

The Miss Missouri class of 2019 includes Miss Forest Park Debrielle Patee-Merrill, Maryville, the daughter of David and Jean Merrill and a current student at Northwest Missouri State University. Her platform, “It Can Wait,” focuses on the dangers of texting while driving. She will perform a lyrical dance for the talent portion of the competition.

Merrill’s title covers St. Louis and the surrounding areas. Since her crowning last year, she has participated in a variety of service projects and appearances throughout the St. Louis metro as well as around her hometown of Maryville.

Brooklynn Bryant

Miss Nodaway County Brooklynn Bryant, Sedalia, is the daughter of James and Tiffany Bryant and is a student at the University of Arkansas. Her platform, “Be Kind to Your Mind,” focuses on positive mental health. She will perform a vocal for the talent portion of the competition.

Bryant’s title covers the Maryville area. Since her crowning this winter, she has participated in a variety of service projects and appearances throughout the state.

Kaitlyn Rigdon

Miss Northwest Kaitlyn Rigdon is the daughter of Kraig and Shelly Rigdon, St. Louis. She is a student at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Her platform, “Eliminating the Awkward Turtle: Disability Education,” focuses on looking past people’s abilities and seeing their strengths and what they can achieve. She will perform a tap dance for the talent portion of the competition.

Rigdon’s title covers the Maryville area. Since her crowning this winter, she has participated in a variety of service projects and appearances throughout the state.

Marissa Jarnagin

Miss Gateway St. Louis Marissa Jarnagin is the daughter of Angie Harbord, Independence, Kyle Jarnagin, Wellington, and Christy Jarnagin, Sedalia. She is a is graduate of Northwest Missouri State University. Her platform, “Back to Basics,” focuses on rebuilding your life’s foundation to include basic teachings such as “Was I kind today?”, “Did I use my resources?”, etc.

Jarnagin’s title covers the St. Louis metro and surrounding area. Since her crowning last fall, she has participated in a variety of service projects and appearances throughout St. Louis and the state of Missouri.

Pageant Week

Pageant week will begin with the Miss Missouri Golf Tournament on Sunday, June 9 which pairs area golfers with Miss candidates as they raise money for scholarships. Throughout the week, Miss Missouri candidates will also attend various luncheons, events and get-togethers outside of the competition to celebrate the pageant’s golden anniversary in Mexico.

The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 11 and will continue through Friday, June 14. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri on Saturday June 15. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri will immediately begin preparations to compete on the national stage at Miss America.

The Miss Missouri Scholarship Pageant is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.

Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants as well as tickets for the week’s special events are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 West Jackson Street, or by calling 573.581.2765.