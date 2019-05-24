The Maryville Park and Recreation board heard how preparations are progressing with the Maryville Aquatic Center during its May 2 meeting.

Recreation Coordinator Maggie Veer reported all lifeguards have been hired for the season and they have begun working at the pool with preparations including painting gutters.

Park Supervisor Kavin Dew said all needed mechanical repairs have been completed at the MAC to be ready for its opening and MCC Maintenance Manager Steve Griffith said MIRMA inspections at the pool will begin soon.

Veer also reported registration for water aerobics is underway with 37 participants so far and 42 participants needed for a full class. She said day passes will not be allowed to participate in the class due to limited equipment.

In other business, the board approved the April 11 minutes and the financial report as presented.

Reports

Recreation Coordinator Betty Samson-Reuter:

• A sand volleyball league will be held this summer as well as a sunset spike tournament.

• Youth baseball and softball are looking forward to starting but have been delayed due to field conditions.

• Itty Bitty baseball clinics are in full swing with the help of the high school coaches and players.

• Sizzlin’ Hoops registration has ended and grades 3-8 will be represented this year. Some divisions are down, however, due to conflicts with baseball and softball season.

• Summer Camp is being organized and registration is being held. Camp will start at the end of June.

MCC and Marketing Supervisor Justin Miller:

• ICMA will hold a Lunch & Learn for city employees on May 10.

• A lifeguard training session will be held on May 17 and May 19.

• A Northwest Missouri Regional Solid Waste Management Workshop will be held May 18.

• There are new additions to the front desk staff with part-time employees for the summer.

• All full-time and part-time employees are working on getting CPR certified.

• Attendance for April was 7,249 compared to 6,608 in 2018.

Griffith:

• The parking lot lights have been repaired, the clocks at Donaldson are fixed for another season.

• A new part-time cleaning employee has been hired.

• Eight students from Ability KC are planning to work at the MCC beginning May 28.

Dew:

• All restrooms are open and all equipment has been serviced.

• Mowing has begun throughout the parks around the weather.

• Ballfield amenities have arrived.

Director Jeff Stubblefield:

• Provided the Maryville 101 article “Why Parks and Recreation are essential public services.”

• The IT supplier notified MPR that all 15 computers within the department will need to be replaced by January 2020 which amounts to $15,000 spread over this year’s budget and next year’s budget.

• Midwest Sports Productions, Kansas City, visited MPR ballfield facilities and the Hughes Fieldhouse on May 14. The company is looking to expand into the area with multiple youth baseball and softball tournaments and feels there is huge potential in bringing these types of events to northwest Missouri.

The board approved to enter closed session for the purpose of litigation, real estate and personnel.

The next regular meeting will be held on Thursday, June 6.