Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/23/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Bryan’s Auto for tires; to MFA Oil for equipment; public administrator to Taryn Henry, PC for legal services; to MTE for equipment; recorder to Recorder’s Association of Missouri for training.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Notice of Disclosure Statement hearing on Purdue Pharma L.P.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on his crew. They are starting on Noble Road, Road #457, in Jackson Township this week. A call was put in to one of the landowners to update them.

The commission received one bid for the tubes from Metal Culverts, Inc. Walk made a motion to accept the bid as presented. All were in favor. Brian Testerman, Metal Culverts was present for the bid opening and discussed challenges they are currently facing with the steel industry.

Eric Fuchs, source water technician for Missouri Rural Water Association, met with the commission to give a history of Mozingo Watershed, discussed programs and potential funds available to Nodaway County. Also present, Gary Stiens.

The commission worked on establishing the agenda and menu for the 2021 township meeting that will be held on April 22.

A call was put in to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, for a status update on BRO-B074(62) Bridge. Macias plans to send an updated timeline.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission inspected Road #525 in Green Township and looked over progress on Road #457 in Jackson Township. In Polk Township, Road #615 was inspected and a culvert was looked at on Road #627.

The commissioners began their annual training which is only being offered virtually this year. The commission will be required to do 20 hours of training online.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 4/1/2021. The motion passed.