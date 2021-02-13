North Central Missouri College nursing students and staff are assisting vaccination clinics in Missouri communities by aiding in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. NCMC nursing students and staff, in partner with National Guard Troop H and Mosaic Life Care Centers, have helped or plan to help vaccination clinics in Savannah, Bethany, St. Joseph, Maryville and Albany.

“The NCMC nursing department has had the opportunity to assist with COVID vaccination clinics and is excited to be part of such a monumental and historic event,” said Nursing Instructor Ashtyn Wilson. “We appreciate the tremendous amount of hard work that has been put in by the local agencies and are grateful for the opportunity to serve our communities.”

So far, NCMC nursing students and staff have helped distribute thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to Missourians with plans to continue aiding upcoming vaccination sites.

Jon Doolittle, president of Mosaic Medical Center – Albany, said, “North Central Missouri College sent us nursing students and their instructor to assist with vaccinations. It does your heart good to see such fine people preparing to enter the nursing profession, and they did a great job…”