WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY……WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.