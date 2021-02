During the Platte Valley basketball games February 5, Homecoming royalty was crowned for both schools. For Jefferson, King Trever McQueen, son of Jared and Gretchen McQueen; and Jefferson Queen Malia Collins, daughter of Dan and Mary Collins reigned. South Nodaway’s King Gabe Nothstine, son of Chris and Kate Nothstine; and Queen Agnese De Zolt, whose host parents are Macia and Pete Kemper, were crowned. All are seniors.