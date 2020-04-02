Gordon “Keith” Mowry, 76, died Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He was born September 26, 1943, in Graham, to Leslie and Opal Sybert Mowry. He graduated from high school in 1961.

Mr. Mowry served with the US Army 18th Aviation Company as a U-1A Otter pilot and crew chief in Vietnam.

In 1966, he married Marlene Wiley.

Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Severance, KS. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Cards, letters, and memories may be sent to PO Box 177 Denton, KS 66017.

