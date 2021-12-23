Norma Louise Long Clark, 85, Ruskin, FL, formerly of Maryville, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the LifePath Hospice in Ruskin.

She was born July 23, 1936, in Sheridan, to Loyd Jay and Lillie Viola West Long. She graduated from Grant City High School, Grant City, in 1954. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Northwest Missouri University in 1958 and a master’s degree in early childhood development from Northwest in 1990.

In 1958, she married Philip E. Bram in Grant City. In 1991, she married JL Clark in Maryville. He preceded her in death.

Funeral services were Wednesday, December 22 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Isadora Cemetery, Isadora.

Memorials are suggested to Chapter HT, PEO, Maryville.

