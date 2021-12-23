Randy Duane McCollam, 64, Burlington Jct., died Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born July 29, 1957, in Kansas City, to Duane and Geneva Dawson McCollam. He graduated from West Nodaway High School in Burlington Jct.

Mr. McCollam was a farmer his whole life. He worked at the Uniroyal plant in Maryville, and for a number of years, had his own truck and did over-the-road trucking. He raised cattle.

Funeral services were Wednesday, December 29 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial was at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

