Shirley Frances Joyner Schmidt, 85, Maryville, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born August 30, 1936, near Ravenwood, to Ben C. Joyner and Dora E. Frampton Joyner. She graduated from Ravenwood High School, now Northeast Nodaway High School, in 1954.

On November 3, 1956, she married Junior R. “JR” Schmidt at the Ravenwood Methodist Church.

Mrs. Schmidt and her husband were farmers, retiring in 2006.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 20 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

