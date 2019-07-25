The Nodaway-Holt board of education held its regular meeting on July 17 addressing the following business.

Superintendent Jeff Blackford presented end of year financials.

Board member Jim Fuhrman spoke about the MSBA annual meeting this fall. He also told of training for all board members which will be at the conference or accessed online.

Blackford told the back to school picnic for staff will be August 8 at Mozingo, an upcoming in-service staff training on evacuation, the special education audit fared well, new teachers are coming into school, assessed valuation revenues will be seeing a slight drop and a new professional based learning plan with Northwest RPDC will be added to the curriculum.

He gave a construction report of the new facility thinking the $2.306 million estimated cost could come in $365,000 under budget and bids will be going out for intercom, phones systems and fencing. Blackford estimated the project will be completed by October 1.

The board directed Blackford to check into Skidmore city government about a possible sign in the town.

Blackford noted he has set to work on the CSIP and student achievement results as a new school year goal.

The board accepted two new policies.

The tuition was set at $6,000 for the coming year.

Officially, the board set the start date for 2019 as August 15 and the tax rate hearing at 6 pm, August 21.