The WNBA All-Star Game is being played on July 27 in Las Vegas. The women’s professional basketball league began play in 1999.

There have been 134 different players selected as All-Stars during the past 21 years. This per-capita map is based on where the All-Stars went to high school. The Mid-Atlantic and Southern states stand out as leading per capita producers of All-Star players. Approximately 13 percent of WNBA All-Stars are from overseas.