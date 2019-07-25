“No One Saw A Thing,” will air beginning Thursday, August 1 on the Sundance channel.

A new documentary on Ken Rex McElroy, known as the Skidmore town bully who was killed in 1981, will be coming to television beginning Thursday, August 1.

The six-part film was produced by a California company which utilized resources from the Nodaway County Historical Museum.

The museum has been providing them with materials from the research center for almost three years including the 1882 county-wide yearbook.

Tom Carneal and Cathy Palmer, along with other museum volunteers, have been interviewed at several intervals throughout the three years.

“They wanted me to wear the same shirt each time,” chuckled Carneal. “Most of the time the volunteers answered questions about historic events or buildings or family members who lived in our area.”

Carneal noted the show, “No One Saw A Thing,” will air beginning at 10 pm, Thursday, August 1 on the Sundance channel, which is 512 on Suddenlink cable, 126 on Dish and 557 on DirecTV. The show will continue for six nightly one-hour performances.

The weekly show title and summary provided include the following:

August 1: The Killing of Ken Rex McElroy. Known as the town bully, Ken Rex McElroy terrorized tiny Skidmore for decades. Then on July 10, 1981, the town had enough. Over 60 people surrounded his pickup truck and shot him dead on Main Street, but no one claimed to see a thing. Residents can finally sleep at night, but with the whole town keeping quiet to protect their own, local investigators have a tough case on their hands.

August 8: Conspiracy of Silence. McElroy’s widow Trena comes forward with eyewitness testimony and fights to put her husband’s killers behind bars, but investigators seem to derail her at every turn. McElroy’s troubled background and controversial relationships come to light. Skidmore continues to stay silent as a brewing federal investigation into McElroy’s death threatens the small town’s secret.

August 15: Don’t Mess With Skidmore. The killing of McElroy wasn’t the first public act of violence in Nodaway County. They admit their history of prejudice toward those who don’t fit in. As the FBI arrives, the investigation turns to the Sheriff’s role in the crime. As Trena grasps for justice, it appears this crime may go unpunished, though the town soon begins to pay a different kind of price.

August 22: Cycle of Violence. Skidmore may be free of McElroy, but the violence didn’t stop with his death. In 2000, Wendy Gillenwater is viciously murdered by her boyfriend. In 2001, Branson Perry vanishes from his home in broad daylight. Rumors of drug involvement swirl around both cases. Law enforcement believes those responsible for Perry’s disappearance are from Skidmore, but as usual, no one seems to know a thing.

August 29: A Pound of Flesh. New clues bring hope for closure. Sheriff Espey is now confident Perry was a victim of homicide due to drug world connections, but will his evidence be enough to file charges? Tragedy visits Skidmore again when Bobbie Jo Stinnett is murdered at eight months pregnant, her baby stolen from her womb. With an infant’s life at stake, Skidmore finally springs to action to help with the case.

September 5: Small Town Requiem. Stinnett’s baby is rescued; her killer captured and sentenced to death. A Skidmore murder finally has closure. Residents hope to move past the McElroy curse, but there’s no denying the cycle of violence. McElroy’s family accepts they may never learn the truth – the town paying for its sins is enough for them. Skidmore aches to move on, but it’s clear they will never break their silence.