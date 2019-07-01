The Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education met in regular session on June 21. The business matters addressed are as follows:

• Approved the 2019-20 handbooks.

• Authorized the department of social services co-op.

• Voted to take membership in Launch.

• Accepted the item list for surplus disposal.

• Final budget figures for 2018-19 and the 2019-20 budget were approved.

• Accepted resignation from Gretchen Hiatt and the hiring of Fallyn Beemer as assistant basketball coach.

• Authorized the new teacher mentoring program and checklist for the pairing.

• Approved Superintendent Jeff Blackford to purchase a dishwasher, up to $5,500.

• Voted to spend $19,841 with SSI, Pleasant Valley, for classroom furniture.

• Authorized the purchase of fire suppression equipment from Keller Fire and Safety, Kansas City, for $2,814.

• Approved a construction change order with Coenen Electric of $6,503.