South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met in open session on June 20 to handle the following school district business:

Pay raises for certified and non-certified staff were approved. Administration and non-certified staff will receive a 2.6 percent raise. For certified staff, both years and education were increased $25 across the board. Two steps were added to each education break before master’s level and the master’s level will include 35 steps.

The tuition rate was set for the 2019-20 school year at $2,200 for the first child in a family and $200 per child thereafter. This is the same rate as was set for the 2014-15 school year.

Lunch prices will increase 10¢ for the 2019-20 year. Elementary students will be paying $2.45 and high schoolers will pay $2.70 for a full price meal. Breakfast will continue to stay at 80¢, which hasn’t changed in five years. Staff lunches will be $4.56, but the board will reimburse the adult lunch account by $2.06 to make the cost $2.70.

Gate, athletic and student technology prices will remain the same for the upcoming year. Gate is $4 for adults, $3 for students. Athletic passes are $40 for individuals and $75 for families. Technology prices are $10 for the first and $5 for each additional child in a family.

A new bookkeeping requirement for the 2019-20 year, the district will track expenses by revenue sources. A code will be added to each expense, one for local, two for county, three for state and four for federal monies.

Board policies AC and EF pertaining to nondiscrimination in food service were approved. The school must have a meal charge procedure with the nondiscrimination statement displayed.

The board approved Superintendent Johnnie Silkett paying any last minute bills pertaining to 2018-19. Approval was also given for transfer from Fund 1 to Fund 2 amount needed to cover deficit in Fund 2 which is for salaries. Other transfers between funds were approved, as needed, to complete the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Budget amendments for the 2018-19 school year concerned actual expenses for the year. Exact revenue figures will be available for the July board meeting.

Silkett has seen the map for the placement of windmills in the Clear Creek Wind Project. He stated none would be in the South Nodaway school district, so no additional income will be coming from that source.

The first reading of the handbooks was made and changes were discussed.