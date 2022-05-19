Applications for the “Christmas in the Summertime” clothing project will be accepted at Community Services, 1212 South Main Street, Maryville, now through Monday, June 20.

Students who qualify to participate in this program must be in kindergarten through 12th grade and enrolled in a Nodaway County school for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Registration for the program is through Community Services of Nodaway County. This project is sponsored by Nodaway County churches and organizations and provides each student with one entire outfit of clothing.

Individuals should stop by Community Services or call 660.582.3113 to see if qualified and then complete an application. The deadline for submitting applications is Monday, June 20.