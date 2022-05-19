JoAnn Cooper, 89, Stanberry, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at a Stanberry nursing home.

She was born April 10, 1933, in Andrew County, to Ray and Mildred Lee House Stanton. She was a 1951 graduate of Rosendale High School.

On May 4, 1951, she married Eugene Cooper in Maryville. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2019.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 10 am, Saturday, May 21 in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the Gentry County Library in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home.