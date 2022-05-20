Since March 2019, the campground at Big Lake State Park has been closed due to major flood damage.

As soon as repairs to the damaged levee were completed, work began on reopening the park’s campsites. Thanks to Big Lake State Park team members and the Missouri State Parks northern construction crews’ hard work cleaning and repairing the sites, the campground reopened May 16.

Campsites which are open and available for reservation include sites 1 through 8 with 50-amp electric and sites 10 through 30 with 30-amp electric. The camper cabins and all other campsites in the Big Lake State Park campground remain closed at this time for repairs and upgrades.

The north campground shower house and restroom facility will be available for the convenience of campground patrons. The freshwater fill-up and dump/cleanout station is also available for customer use.