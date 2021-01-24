On January 19, Twyla Hazen, Maryville, gave her 25th unit of blood during the Maryville Community Blood Drive held at the First Baptist Church. She was assisted by Debra Cockran, a care tech I of St. Joseph.

The day had 190 people through the door to give blood with 177 units collected during the event. Betty Tinker of Community Blood Center, St. Joseph, said all of the donated units were to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. It is hoped there will be convalescent donors which will help people with COVID-19.

The next Maryville Community blood drive will be held on March 23. If anyone would like to sign up to donate, please call Tinker at 816-351-9308.