The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Kansas and north-central, northeast, and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Monday to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be gusting to around 20 to 30 mph, which combined with the heavy snow will cause near-zero visibility. Travel on Monday is highly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.