The April 6 Municipal Election will have a handful of races with most schools’ board of education having the same number of candidates as openings.

This situation is commonly referred to as a “no election.” However, the city council spots in Maryville have four citizens vying for the two openings.

The Maryville City Council candidates are: Ashlee Hendrix, Dannen Merrill, John McBride and Timothy Jackson. The two incumbents, Matt Johnson and Jason McDowell, did not place their names on the April 6 ballot.

The Maryville R-II Board of Education has two openings and four candidates. They are: James (JR) Kurz, Traci Westfall, Jill Baker and Monica McCollough.

The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education has two openings and the eight candidates are: Eric Jones, Jesse Cowden, Michael Goff, Kolton Jones, Emma Barnett, Scott Linville, Connie Lininger and Sarah Thompson.

No election for the following board of education seats: North Nodaway, Cari Cline and Vicki Riley; Nodaway-Holt, Joni Everhart and Elizabeth Renshaw; Jefferson, Jared McQueen and Mitch Holtman; Northeast Nodaway, Sheldon Scadden and Cody Adwell; and South Nodaway, Brian Flora and Scott Farnan.

The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees has two openings and the four candidates are: Mike Rosenbohm, Bridget Kenny, Debra Hull and David Smith.