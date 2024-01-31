“Living a Healthy Life with Diabetes,” an evidence-based program designed to teach strategies for managing diabetes, will be offered via Zoom beginning Wednesday, February 7.

The program consists of seven, 2.5-hour classes that will be held from 12:30 to 3 pm. Classes will continue through March 20. The classes are free, and each participant will receive the “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” book and a “Relaxation for Body & Mind” CD. Debbie Bennett, Micah Potgieter and Kaylie Walker, nutrition and health specialists for University of Missouri Extension, will be teaching the classes.

Classes are open to anyone with diabetes or anyone who helps care for someone with diabetes. Topics covered will include:

• Guidelines for a healthy eating plan and menu planning

• Preventing low blood sugar

• Preventing or delaying complications

• Physical activity and exercise

• Positive thinking

• Foot care

• Weekly action planning and problem solving

Participants can register online at tinyurl.com/psus4e4t. For help with registration or to ask questions, call 660.582.8101 or email bennettdl@missouri.edu.