The Nodaway Chorale will launch its fall rehearsal season at 7 pm, Monday, September 11, at First Christian Church, Third and Buchanan Streets, Maryville.

Rehearsals, in preparation for a December holiday concert, will continue each Monday from 7 to 9 pm at the same location.

The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with singers from various communities in the county and a mission of setting in motion in the community an appreciation, appetite, and affinity for choral music.

Music Director Jim Rash notes, “As the area’s premier community chorus, we’re looking forward to preparing an appealing program of seasonal holiday music. We’re pleased that the number of active singers continues to increase. We invite anybody who loves to sing to join us. Our chorus is composed of educators, office workers, healthcare professionals, writers, businesspersons, high school and university students, and retirees, all of whom love singing with friends.

“Coming off a record audience at our spring 2023 concert, we are excited to get back to work preparing for our December holiday concert. As always, we will be preparing a diverse array of music including both sacred and secular holiday tunes, an audience sing-along and a touch of holiday humor.

“We’re also thrilled to announce that we will be joined for the fifth year by Maryville High School Spectrum chorus as guest performers, plus we’ll welcome as special instrumentalists the 10th Street Brass,” continued Rash.