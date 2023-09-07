The “We are Family” Guilford Fun Day will begin at 12:30 pm, Saturday, September 9.

The parade line-up is at 12:30 pm at the MFA. Parade starts at 1 pm. After the parade is the ice cream social, 50/50 draw, silent auction, South Nodaway FFA food shack, water slide, children’s games and baking contest.

The quilt show will be from 12:30 to 3 pm at the United Methodist Church.

The talent show will begin at approximately 2 pm. Children share your talent with others. Talent may include vocal/instrumental music, acting, reading of their written word, gymnastics, cheer, dance, skits, comedy, magic tricks and art among other talents.

The baking contest could include any sweets from the oven.

For families: Prizes will go to the most family members, oldest attendee, youngest attendee, farthest traveled and best parade entry.

For more information, contact Joe Walter at 660.541.0711.