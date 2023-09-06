A tax levy public hearing was held before the meeting, and the tax levy at $1 of assessed valuation was approved.

The city leaders heard back on the worker comp’s audit, and there will be no additional fee or return on premium.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources renewed the city’s permit to dispense water to the public. It was noted that the water usage was higher than normal, but no leaks have been detected or reported. The new water meters have been ordered but not yet delivered. Some of the hydrants have been flushed and the rest will be scheduled at a later date.

The council recognized and thanked the volunteers who helped with street oiling and also Peggy Younger, who kept the crew fed and hydrated. A majority of city streets have been completed. The council approved ordering more chat to oil as many remaining streets as possible with the existing oil reserve.