At the March 26 NOCOMO Industries, Inc. board meeting, Jack Morris was introduced as the newest board member.

Morris is the Nucor-LMP Maryville plant manager. He became interested in helping people with disabilities by Nucor-LMP’s involvement with the Maryville High School students who operate Spoofy Beans. He decided to take this interest further by joining the sheltered workshop’s board of directors.

The financial report showed $1,814.93 from SB-40 funds in February and the reimbursement of $13,052.09 from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for certified employees February wages.

The February payroll for certified and non-certified employees was $38,997.51.